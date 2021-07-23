Additional contracts to help with roads maintenance work

The contract will go live on August 9

Works will begin in Peterhead along with other villages in Buchan, before moving onto to complete works in Ellon and rural roads of Formartine and thereafter works in Fraserburgh and rural roads in Banff and Buchan.

A council spokesperson said: “This is one of several road surfacing contracts we will be issuing in the coming months.

“The surface dressing programme is nearing completion with nearly 70 miles treated within the three areas. We are continuing our planned programme of works and reactive patching of highly defected routes.

“This is having a very positive impact and with the additional contractor resources now in place, we hope to complete the backlog of maintenance and repairs within the next four months.

“While we’re by no means back to full capacity yet, motorists will have seen a massive increase in our roads operations across Aberdeenshire as a result of relaxed conditions on coronavirus and that will continue in the months to come.

“As all road users know, potholes can appear at any time and we would encourage members of the public to continue to alert us to the appearance of a defect.”

Potholes should be reported at https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/apps/roadconditions/

The council’s Roads Team is aware of a lot of current and emerging issues with the road network condition and will be working through these over the coming weeks.

Defects are categorised depending on the severity, with those posing an immediate danger to the public are inspected and actioned within 24 hours.

All other defects are inspected and repaired under a risk-based approach.

The spokesperson added: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, response times will be slightly longer than normal, however, we are pursuing external work contracts to assist with the repair of defects.