An online shop has helped Fiona grow her Fraserburgh-based business.

Fiona hard at work contemplating new designs.

She is now getting ready to expand her business by working with a new manufacturing partner, based in Fife.

Owned by Fiona Ross, Candy Coated Accessories specialises in the creation of high-quality textile products which includes luxury knitted scarves, mini hot water bottle covers and cotton baby accessories.

Fiona started her business in 2003 after graduating from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design. She worked on her business part-time as she gained experience working as an accessory designer for well-known Scottish manufacturer Johnstons of Elgin, then as a merchandise buyer at BrewDog. However, at the end of 2019 she decided to take the plunge and work on her business full-time.

One of Fiona's products

She started working with Business Gateway in 2020 where she was accepted for a Business Boost programme and received 1:1 support from a business adviser. She received a strategic review of her operations, which helped her rebrand the business and increase her product offering and started manufacturing out-of-house in Shetland.

Fiona also received support from DigitalBoost which included 1:1 support from an adviser who reviewed her website and provided support as she built and launched an online shop. This has helped Fiona reach new customers and supported her applications to Christmas markets in Aberdeen and Dundee, which has increased her direct to customer sales by 30%.

Fiona said, “Working with Business Gateway gave me the confidence I needed to grow my business and make it a success. Through the Business Boost programme, I received 1:1 help, had regular catchups with my adviser, and met other people in a similar position through virtual workshops.

“By working with DigitalBoost, I’ve been able to upskill and learn how to make changes to my website. Before, I wouldn’t have been confident switching up the front page, but now I have the knowledge to make technical changes. The whole package of support has helped push me forward and I’m not sure I’d be in the same position I am now without their support.”

Fiona is now developing a new product with another manufacturer based in Fife and hopes to scale up her operations further by working with a variety of Scottish-based manufacturers to help her meet customer demand. She is also aiming to take on her first part-time employee this year.