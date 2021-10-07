Award success for staff at Fraserburgh care homes

The team at St Modans Care Home were delighted to be named the winners of Elderly Home of the Year at the 2021 Meallmore Staff Awards.

Pauline Gerrie, from Crimond House Care Home, has been recognised as Manager of the Year for her outstanding dedication during the pandemic, while St Modans Care Home was picked up in the Elderly Home of the Year award.

Now in their 10th year and run by care provider Meallmore Ltd, the awards were decided following nominations from residents, residents’ families, visiting professionals and staff.

Pauline’s award recognises her high level of expertise together with exceptional skills in managing the complexity of running a care home.

St Modans Care Home’s celebrates its team’s skills in managing and delivering services sensitive to the needs of their care home residents by treating each person as an individual and giving a truly personalised service.

Members of staff, residents and family members from both Crimond House and St Modans joined Meallmore’s 24 other care homes across Scotland virtually for the awards ceremony hosted by singer and TV personality Michelle McManus.

Speaking about her award, Pauline said: “Winning the Manager of the Year was so emotional for me, and I am really proud of myself. I am so grateful for the nominations I received. I’ve worked for Meallmore since 2005 as a carer, and Meallmore has supported me in my journey to become a nurse, then to deputy manager and now to care home manager.

"I am grateful for the support the company has shown me and the great team I work with. I am so privileged to be part of such a special team.”

Julie-Anne Thomson, St Modans Care Home manager, meanwhile, was overwhelmed by her team’s success.

She said: “Everyone throughout the health and social care sector has worked extremely hard during this pandemic and we are so grateful for our nomination. To win means the absolute world to us at St Modans and we just want to thank everyone.

“I feel privileged to work for Meallmore as they have supported me and others throughout our careers to develop from care workers up into management. The training at Meallmore is fantastic and we have an excellent field team to support us.

"Without them we would never have made it through the pandemic. They have, and continue to, keep us and our residents safe.”

Gerry Hennessey, managing director of Meallmore, said: “Recognising the hard work of all our staff is extremely important to everyone at Meallmore, and this has never been more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic. It really has been an exceptionally difficult 18 months, but these awards are all about celebrating the incredible people at Meallmore who have made a real difference.

“I would personally like to thank all our Meallmore staff who go above and beyond to provide the highest standards of care for our residents.”

Winners were presented with a certificate, trophy and choice of prize, which included an Apple Watch, iPad or Nintendo Switch, with runners-up receiving a certificate of recognition.