Banff and Buchan MP encouraging small shops to sign up for national competition

Local MP David Duguid is encouraging small shops across his Banff and Buchan constituency to put themselves forward for a national competition.

Entries are now open for the annual Best Small Shops 2020 awards, which is promoted by industry body Indie Retail.

Retailers from all over the UK are invited to enter, with 25 of the most impressive applications shortlisted and invited to attend a reception in Westminster in November where the winner will be announced.

Shops that enter the contest are listed online on the Indie Retail Directory.

Consumers are then asked to vote for their favourites over the next ten weeks.

Mr Duguid said: “This is a great competition that recognises the best of our local independent shops.

“Whenever I travel around the constituency to visit local businesses, I am always impressed by the number and variety of small shops in our towns and villages.

“I would urge shop owners to put themselves forward for this national competition. It would also be great to see people voting for their favourite local stores.

“There are only 25 businesses across the UK that will be shortlisted, but there is no reason why shops from Banff and Buchan cannot be among those attending the finals in November.“