Boyndlie SWI ladies had an interesting talk about the Pharmacy First scheme locally.

With business concluded, Mrs Watson introduced Stacey Forsyth, who is the chemist based at Strichen and New Pitsligo pharmacies. Stacey highlighted some of the services that are now available at the pharmacy. It’s just not making up and handing out prescriptions nowadays. Whilst dealing with prescriptions is still one of the main duties carried out, their duties are expanding. With the introduction of Pharmacy First, following additional studies and training can diagnose minor ailments, earache, UTI’s, sore throat, to name a few.In additional to both Pharmacy First schemes, Strichen and New Pitsligo also offer travel advice and can give some travel injections.Stacey judged this month's competition - a vintage photo. 1st - Mrs Watson, 2nd - Mrs Ironside and 3rd - Mrs Robbie.Mrs Pirie gave a hearty vote of thanks, after which Mrs Watson thanked everyone for coming.