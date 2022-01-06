Broch wins excellence award for its youth set-up

Fraserburgh FC’s approach is to develop young players from the local area, with the aim of them making the first team squad and helping the club push for success.

As full members of the Scottish Football Association, the Aberdeenshire & District Football Association, and the Scottish Football Highland League, the football club is committed to helping develop its young players.

And this dedication was recognised at last month’s awards.

The club is proud to have been recognised for the work it has been doing for many years, and paid tribute to the people, past and present, who implement the processes in its youth development.

Chairman Finlay Noble is rightly proud of the club's youth system.

In a Winners Supplement, produced by Scottish Enterprise to highlight the “best of the best”, Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble said: “Our main aim is to get as high up the football pyramid as we can, whilst keeping the club firmly involved in the community. Our place in the community is helped greatly if our players are recognised as being from the community.”

It’s been nearly four decades since Broch adopted as close to an all-local recruitment policy for players and get as many first team players coming through the youth system as possible.

Fraserburgh operates a “one club” approach, where 15-year-olds just starting out on their careers are treated the same as senior players. All players, irrelevant of age or level, are classed as Fraserburgh FC players. When a young player gets his breakthrough in the first team he is already a well-established individual in the club, making the transition so much easier.

“We’re very much a club where everyone gets treated as one big family,” said Finlay. “We are extremely proud of our youth system and the high number of players who get from our youth team into the first team. Of the 25 players in our first team squad, 19 of them have played in our youth team.”

Finally continued: “We have had many youngsters through the club that have made it into our first team but there have been many more that haven’t. That is the nature of the game unfortunately, but what we do see is that virtually all of those who don’t get promoted into the first team, then get picked up by the clubs in the Scottish Junior FA, the next senior level below us, in the surrounding towns and villages. Hopefully they have all learned something in their time at Fraserburgh.”

With so many small businesses across a variety of sectors, the Scottish Enterprise Awards winners range everywhere from arts and entertainment to food and drink providers.

Awards coordinator Dean Taylor congratulated all the nominees and winners, adding: “It is always an honour to shine a light on businesses that offer more and help the local economy and community grow.”