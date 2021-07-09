Buchan depot has the best bus eco-drivers

John Thompson, Buchan depot Green Road champion, with the Christopher Ball Award. (Photo: Newsline Media)

The depot was top in an annual awards scheme held in tribute to a former employee.

Christopher Ball, who wasinstrumental in introducing the GreenRoad eco-driving technology to Stagecoach’s bus companies across the UK, sadly passed away in 2014. As a tribute to Christopher, an awards scheme in his memory was introduced in 2015 and the company has recently awarded the 2021 winners.

Stagecoach Bluebird’s Buchan depot won the top UK depot award for their outstanding performance over the last 12 months. The depots in Peterhead and Fraserburgh employ 80 bus drivers and operate a fleet of 31 buses and coaches.

Elaine Black from Macduff Depot was awarded the Best Driver accolade for having the best Green Road score across all Stagecoach drivers across the UK.

The GreenRoad system is installed on all Stagecoach vehicles at the Group's bus companies. Using a traffic-light LED system on the dashboard, the system gives drivers instant feedback on their driving manoeuvres, encouraging smoother, safer, and more fuel-efficient driving.

To date, use of GreenRoad’s system and Stagecoach’s driver training programme has helped deliver a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and reduction in CO2 emissions across Stagecoach operations.

Stagecoach Bluebird managing director Peter Knight said: “We are grateful to be able to pay tribute to Christopher and his involvement in the introduction of this eco-driving technology at our bus companies, through these important awards.

“Smoother, fuel-efficient driving is safer and provides more comfortable journeys for our customers.

"I’m delighted our team in Buchan have won this award for the first time, the recognition is a boost for the team who have gone above and beyond to keep our services running over the past year.”