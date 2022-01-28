Coastal grant helps Rosehearty business with farm and coastal tours

It’s one of eight projects to receive a share of £73,000 from Aberdeenshire Council’s 2021-22 Coastal Communities Challenge Fund (CCCF) programme.

Down on the Farm is a farm-based tourism business which offers unique glamping accommodation and countryside tours on a farm near Rosehearty.

The CCCF grant of £4,680 will be used to purchase a quad bike to conduct trailer tours of the farm and the adjacent coastline and cliff tops.

Carole Short, of Down on the Farm, is delighted to receive the grant which will enable the business to run farm and coastal trailer tours.

Carole Short, of Down on the Farm, said: “We are delighted to receive this grant.There is growing demand for being outdoors, authentic experiences and meeting real people like farmers and learning about food.

"With this support we can further invest in our farm experiences to meet market demand for agritourism in Aberdeenshire.”

Grants were awarded to organisations along the region’s coast by the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (NESFLAG).

The funding programme distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, from which Aberdeenshire Council receives an annual allocation.

In a highly competitive application round, the successful projects were selected for their positive economic, social or environmental impact on coastal communities.

The other successful projects included funding for improvements to Banff Sailing Club’s clubhouse, and new equipment for sailing activities; beach wheelchairs for disabled access to St Cyrus beach nature reserve; a new heating system for Aberdeen and Stonehaven Yacht Club’s clubhouse at Stonehaven Harbour; security improvements and a defibrillator at Balmedie Beach football pavilion; new goalposts and games equipment at Sandend Hall and playing field; educational events material for East Grampian Coastal Partnership; and new access point and redevelopment of community facilities at the Apex Centre in Peterhead.

Aberdeenshire Council has received confirmation of a further allocation from Crown Estate Scotland and a new application round will be launched later this year.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I was hugely impressed with the projects which received funding last year and once again this latest round of funding is supporting a variety of great local projects which will continue to develop Aberdeenshire’s coastal communities.

"It is particular inspiring to hear of such innovative projects being supported such as beach wheelchairs for disabled access down at St Cyrus and a quad bike for farm and coastal tours at Rosehearty.”

Jamie Wilkinson, programme co-ordinator, added: “Following the success of last year’s programme, the 2021-22 CCCF has proved to be equally popular. Despite relatively short timescales we received a high number of applications, and the approved projects will deliver a range of positive social, environmental and economic outcomes.

"We encourage any eligible groups to get in touch ahead of the forthcoming application window which we hope to open in the coming months.”