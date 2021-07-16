Community groups urged to apply for net zero funding

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin

The Energy for Tomorrow (EfT) fund has been created by Scottish Gas owner Centrica to help communities looking to help tackle climate change and educate residents on how they can support sustainability.

Grant applications could receive up to £100,000 funding as well as expert support to help bring ideas to life through the fund.

Applications can come from charities, community interest companies, registered community groups, not-for-profit and for-profit companies.

Ms Martin said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for groups in the north-east to get both funding and expert knowledge to help support businesses looking to tackle climate change.

“The Scottish Government is committed to reaching its net zero targets by 2045 and funding such as this to help community innovation is very welcome.

“I would urge anyone in my constituency who thinks this funding could help support their work to consider applying.”

The deadline for applications is July 30.

A Centrica spokesperson said: “We’re seeking out initiatives that can accelerate the energy transition and enable a more inclusive and sustainable future.

"We want to support teams who have a clear social mission, a desirable and a viable and feasible idea.”