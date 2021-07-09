Competition offers a window into our Aberdeenshire towns

Businesses in Fraserburgh are being encouraged to take part in the Rediscover Aberdeenshire window dressing competition.

VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeenshire Council have been collaborating on the ‘Rediscover Aberdeenshire’s town centres’ campaign, designed to inspire Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents to explore town centres around the region.

The campaign was created in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and follows a successful application by the local authority for funding from the Scotland Loves Fund.

The competition opened this week and runs until Sunday, August 1, with the overall winner securing £100 voucher for a restaurant of their choosing, based in Aberdeenshire.

VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy said: “Driving footfall back into town centres this summer is at the heart of this campaign and the promotion has already reminded many of us about the wide range of experiences that can be enjoyed in Aberdeenshire. This latest initiative is an opportunity for businesses to make their mark in a very tangible way.

“To enter, businesses are invited to decorate shop windows or reception areas, around the competition theme ‘celebrating the best of Aberdeenshire.’ This could be a nod to the town’s history and heritage, or simply what makes Aberdeenshire so great.”

Businesses entering the competition should take a photograph and post it on their Twitter channel, tagging VisitAberdeenshire’s @TourismABDN Twitter account, and use the hashtags #MakingMemoriesinAberdeenshire and #ScotlandLovesLocal. Alternatively, entries can be emailed to [email protected]

Cllr Peter Argyle, chair of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “We are blessed to have so many beautiful towns throughout Aberdeenshire.

“And a key part of that attraction which perfectly demonstrates the ‘best of Aberdeenshire’ is the incredibly diverse range of businesses which serve us.