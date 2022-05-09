Entries are being invited for the much sought-after Macduff Calendar for 2022.

Entries are now being invited for the 2023 calendar

This will be the eighth edition of the Calendar which is organised by the Friends of Macduff Marine Aquarium (FOMMA) and the Friends of Tarlair and is a real community effort. Copies find their way all the way around the world including the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and all 700 copies of the 2022 Calendar sold out within a week of its publication!

The Calendar will go on sale at the end of October and can be pre-ordered from now by contacting FOMMA by email ([email protected]) , via Facebook, or by telephoning 01261 832849.

Once again, local photographers are invited to submit images for inclusion in the Calendar. These can be in either portrait or landscape format of local scenes, landscapes, wildlife, buildings, people, and activity. We would like these to reflect the seasons, the weather, day, and night. The possibilities are endless - but they must visibly be of Macduff! If you email FOMMA they will send out their guidance for photographers.

The Organisers have also announced that there will be a children’s competition with winning entries displayed on the back cover of the Calendar.

“Last year’s competition was a great success and we have had a lot of positive comments regarding the inclusion of the artwork. We hope that there will be an even larger number of entries submitted for judging by our two guest judges, Billy and Jenny Ewen, making their job of choosing the prize-winning entries in each age group category - P1 – P3, P4 – P7, and Secondary even more difficult”, said the Calendar organisers.

“We will also include some small copies of submitted entries throughout the Calendar as these were a very popular feature in this year’s Calendar.

"The theme of the competition is “Macduff “and has been left very broad – it can be a picture of buildings, boats, the harbour, wildlife, the river, the bridge, the coastline – the choice is yours!”