Family appeal for help as they investigate their father's death

Stan (left) pictured with his sons who are investigating his death.

Stanley Buchan, known as Stan and originally from Cairnbulg near Fraserburgh, was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a terminal cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

His condition deteriorated and he died in a Winchester care home aged 73.

Following Stan’s death, his sons Ross, 48, and Michael, 53, instructed asbestos-related disease experts at Irwin Mitchell Scotland LLP to investigate his illness.

Ahead of Workers’ Memorial Day, the brothers are joining their legal team in appealing for information from anyone who remembers working alongside their dad at Fraserburgh-based company Consolidated Pneumatic Tool Company Ltd.

Mary-Jo McKenna, the lawyer at Irwin Mitchell Scotland LLP representing Ross and Michael, said: “Losing their dad has had a profound effect on Ross and Michael. Understandably they’re still struggling with his death and the circumstances surrounding it.

“Asbestos is a hazardous material known for its widespread use in workplaces and industrial environments. Sadly through our work we continue to come across too many families who have lost a loved one as a result of exposure.

“Ross and Michael are now appealing to their dad’s former colleagues for information to help establish how he fell ill with mesothelioma. We would therefore be grateful if anyone who remembers working with him could come forward with details to aid our investigation.”

Stan was employed as a machinist with the Consolidated Pneumatic Tool Company between 1971 and 1983. The company was based on Maconochie Road, Fraserburgh.

Ross said he recalled conversations with his dad who told him that asbestos was used as lagging for pipes in the building that he worked, and it was also removed close to him.

Ross and Michael said Stan was a loving and much-loved father of two and grandfather of five. His life revolved around his family. He had a zest for life and had been looking forward to a long retirement.

Stan began to have symptoms of breathlessness from March 2020. Unfortunately, his wife Joyce passed away in November 2020. Stan’s health continued to decline and he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in May 2021. He died on 3 July 2021.

Ross said: “I remember dad telling me that he believed he worked in close proximity to asbestos. As such, Michael and I would really appreciate it if anyone who worked with him could come forward with details on the conditions they worked in.

“We miss dad every day and while there’s nothing we can to change what happened, we want to honour his memory by getting the answers he deserved.”