Former bookshop turned hotel is now on the market

The vacant hotel could be the perfect opportunity for someone starting in the industry

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell a vacant hotel development situated on Mid Street, in Fraserburgh.

This could be a prime opportunity for someone to lease a new hotel development which requires minimum upfront capital, in a picturesque Scottish coastal town.

The seaside town is also regarded as a hidden treasure along the Scottish coastline, home to a castle and Scotland’s first lighthouse which now forms part of the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

The town boasts a wealth of history and a quaint mix of cafes, restaurants and shops, along with miles of sandy beaches and stunning coastline.

The hotel is centrally located in the town and set in a terraced property, spread over four floors. Previously the John Trail Bookshop, the site was acquired in 2020 and has been refurbished and converted into a hotel. The property features 11 bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen and café and reception area which can accommodate around 20 covers.

The owners are currently developing phase two of the project in the adjacent former Clydesdale Bank (a category B Listed building) with an anticipated completion date of spring 2023.

This will add a further five en-suite bedrooms, including some very large double aspect rooms, with lift access, a new 42 cover restaurant and a large bar/bistro in the former banking hall. The developers have said that work on phase two will not affect the trading of phase one, namely the hotel.

Tony Spence, Hospitality Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is a unique opportunity to lease a newly developed hotel within the town centre of Fraserburgh. The property would be well-suited to an experienced owner-operator or a couple, with the fully fitted commercial kitchen allowing the new operators to also trade via a cafe/restaurant operation on the ground floor.”