Fraserburgh businesses host Doric Month to 'relaunch' town centre

Fraserburgh Doric Month features a range of events and actvities throughout August.

It’s been made possible thanks to the Town Centres Phoenix Fund, which supports businesses to ‘relaunch’ their town centres, encourage footfall and boost economic activity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund is led by three groups in Fraserburgh – Broch Businesses Together, The Fraserburgh Rotary Club, and Fraserburgh Community Council – and the project is managed by PR and marketing agency, Talented Marketing.

Ashley Mackie, of Talented Marketing said: “The webiste www.shopfraserburgh.com will bridge the gap between online and bricks and mortar shopping experiences within the town. The aim is to drive customers to the town businesses through promoting them online in their own micro websites that are promoted within the hub.

"The website will also promote our town’s activities and offers, and August sees the start of Doric Month, which has already created a lot of interest on social media. The aim is to have local Doric musicians, poets, and authors hold events within local businesses and online to reach a national and global audience.”

Already, the Facebook page is gathering momentum and the website has already attracted over 1,000 visits in the last week.

Doric Month events include: Councillor Doreen Mair’s Big Fat Doric Quiz; Doric Word Hunt, featured in 10 businesses in Fraserburgh; Doric For Beginners Online Lessons; Scottish Shopping in Fraserburgh; Dunes Golf Centre Golfing Taster Session (with a splash of Doric); Talking Whisky with Kinnaird Head Whiskies; Doric Boards Installation in the Town; and Doric Poetry Competitions for Juniors and Adults.

Bob Watt, Fraserburgh Rotary Club, said: “We are very excited to celebrate our first Doric month and are hoping to make this an annual event. Many of our locals are passionate about the language and it is a good way of involving the younger generation that may want to be inspired and learn more about its history.”