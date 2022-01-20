Fraserburgh butcher Ian J McIntosh is a cut above when it comes to sustainability

Gavin McIntosh (centre) at the opening of I J McIntosh's new environmentally-friendly shop in Fraserburgh.

Ian J McIntosh moved to new premises at the end of last year and is now recognised at the most environmentally sustainable butcher’s shop in Scotland.

Local MSP Karen Adam has marked the successful opening of the new premises – located in an old car dealer’s showroom, only a minute’s walk from the original shop – by lodging a motion at parliament.

She said: “I’m delighted to see Ian J McIntosh join the ranks of local businesses that are investing in more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The new butcher's shop has earned praise at Holyrood.

“Their efforts are exactly what we need in order to do our part in tackling the climate emergency. Therefore lodging this motion and recognising their exemplary efforts is a small token of my appreciation for the outstanding work of this forward thinking business.”

Ms Adam added: “Buying local is also an important part of being sustainable in our daily lives and for the local economy in the North-east.

“The fact that Ian J McIntosh has plans to further improve the environmental sustainability of the business shows its dedication and should also be commended.”

Ian J McIntosh opened his first shop in Fraserburgh in 1982, and the family-run business has been managed by his son, Gavin McIntosh, since 2017.

Speaking at the opening of the new shop, Gavin said: “When we secured our new location, it provided an opportunity to build the shop we’ve always dreamed of. As a business, and personally, I’ve wanted to do my bit for sustainability, so the new shop is fitted to be as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Investing in equipment, lights, and fans that are low wattage, refrigeration insulation that is low CGC impact and wall cladding that is low CFC impact has resulted in the ‘greenest’ butcher’s shop. There’s also plans to invest in solar panels on the roof to harness and generate electricity to power the shop and an electric vehicle.