Fraserburgh care home donates towards installation of life-saving defibrillator

Debbie Simpson, deputy care home manager of Meallmore’s St Modans, looks on as Morgan Duncan, staff member at Playbarn Nursery, receives the donation from Julie-Anne Thomson, care home manager of St Modans.

St Modans Care Home, operated by Meallmore Ltd, has donated £350 towards the cost of a housing unit for the defibrillator outside Playbarn Nursery on Saltoun Place.

Formerly situated within the nursery, the defibrillator will now be fully accessible in case of emergency, providing Fraserburgh with two conveniently located outdoor defibrillators.

Julie-Anne Thomson, manager of St Modans Care Home, said: “Our care home is at the heart of Fraserburgh’s community. After hearing the need to raise funds to install the defibrillator outside Playbarn Nursery, we knew how important this machine was for people in Fraserburgh.

“The defibrillator’s location means both St Modans, our sister care home, Kynnaird House, and our neighbours can now have full access to the machine.

"We are thrilled to make this contribution to potentially save someone’s life in the local community.”

Julie Wiseman, Playbarn Nursery managing director, added: “We would like to thank Meallmore for its generous donation towards our defibrillator housing unit. The purchase of the unit means that the defibrillator will be available to the community 24/7. This is very much appreciated by the people of the town.”