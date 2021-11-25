Fraserburgh care homes operator achieves gold award for supporting its staff

Staff from Meallmore’s care homes in Scotland celebrate the company’s Investors in People Gold Accreditation.

For nearly 30 years, Investors in People has been recognised internationally as a leading people accreditation.

Meallmore Ltd – which operates 26 care homes across Scotland, including Crimond House, St Modans Care Home and Kynnaird House in Fraserburgh – has achieved has secured the award by demonstrating its commitment to its people.

Fewer than 1,000 organisations in the whole of the UK currently have IIP Gold Accreditation, and only 62 of those are classified as care providers – with just six in Scotland.

The accreditation is the culmination of a three year process, which assesses how the organisation leads, supports and improves its people. After an initial assessment, all staff are surveyed and some are interviewed to indicate how they feel about working at the company and how they’re supported.

In particular, Meallmore was praised for its support of staff throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Gerry Hennessey, Meallmore managing director, said: “This is a hugely important achievement for us. In this industry, our people are crucial to what we do, and we are committed to making sure they get the best experience working with us, which also results in us getting the best out of them.

“It was a very proud moment to hear that in the most challenging of times, all of our staff reported feeling safe and valued, and have so many positive things to say about being a part of Meallmore.

“We believe in continual improvement, so we’re fully prepared to go beyond Gold, and we’re already planning our next steps to take things even further.

"Thank you to everyone for all of their hard work and dedication, which makes us what we are today, and makes every Meallmore home such an excellent place to work and live.”

Bonnie Clarke, interim chief executive of Remarkable, the organisation licensed to deliver Investors in People in Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Meallmore.