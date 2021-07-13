Fraserburgh firm aims to be a Northern Star twice over

Gray & Adams is shortlisted twice at the Northern Star Business Awards

Gray & Adams Ltd has been nominated for Business of the Year (sponsored by Kaefer) and Family Business (sponsored by Aberdeenshire Council).

Founded in 1957 Gray & Adams is the UK market-leader in the manufacture of specialist temperature controlled and bespoke vehicles – employing 750 people.

Now in their 18th year, the awards, held in association with Nucore Group, will take place in Febnruary at P&J Live.