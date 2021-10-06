Fraserburgh hosts recruitment fair as part of Challenge Poverty Week

A wide range of employers, including those involved in the Moray East Windfarm, will be at the recruitment fair in Fraserburgh.

Challenge Poverty Week, running until October 10, aims to highlight the reality of poverty and challenge stereotypes, as well as showcasing solutions and increasing public support for action to solve poverty.

Throughout the week, Aberdeenshire Council and its partners are sharing information on what is being done to tackle poverty.

Among the key events is a recruitment and training fair at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on Thursday, October 7, from 10am-3pm, organised by the council in partnership with Moray East Windfarms.

A wide range of organisations will be represented at the fair, highlighting job vacancies and covering themes such as employment support, business support, CV development, money advice and welfare rights. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their CVs as full time and part time positions will be available on the day. To register got to Eventbrite.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chair of the communities committee, said: “The jobs fair is an ideal occasion for job seekers to find out more about the options available to them, and what the businesses are looking for from applicants, giving them a stronger chance of securing a job.

“This represents a great opportunity not only for businesses to recruit staff, but also for job hunters to get a foot in the door. There will be facilities to complete application forms on the day, and support will be available to those who want it.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Tackling Poverty and Inequalities Co-ordinator Annette Johnston added: “On a day-to-day basis people are struggling to put food on the table, heat their homes, afford transport costs to get to work and are having to make really difficult decisions about what to spend their money on.

“As well as the events and online sessions, we are sharing pre-recorded videos from partners responding to questions about why working in partnership to tackle poverty is important and what they are going to do to challenge poverty and reduce stigma.”