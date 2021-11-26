Fraserburgh store recognised for innovation at Scottish Grocer Awards 2021

Laura and Jenna with the Innovation Award at Scottish Grocer Awards 2021.

The Spar Watermill Service Station, on Banff Road, picked up the Innovation Award at a ceremony in Glasgow hosted by BAFTA winning impressionist Rory Bremner.

The Innovation Award is presented to a store that has shown new thinking or imaginative application of existing best practice to improve the service offered to customers.

A family business for over 20 years, next generation retailers Laura and Jenna were recognised for not just sharing their offer across social media, but also for taking design inspiration from Instagram and applying it in store.

Judges noted that a six-figure investment had led to the creation of a modern and pleasant shopping environment, complete with an expanded licensed section that includes innovative modular cage designs.

And the store’s selection of food and coffee to go concessions covers all key categories from desserts and milkshakes to pizza and local bakery.

Scottish Grocer editor Matthew Lynas congratulated all winners and finalists, praising them for their exceptional efforts supporting local communities throughout the pandemic.

He said: “Scotland’s convenience sector, retailers and store staff have shown how vital they are to the health and wealth of the nation, supporting communities and acting as a lifeline for many.