Fraserburgh's CCTV system puts focus on tackling crime

The Fraserburgh CCTV system has been a useful tool in tackling and preventing crime.

The system was established utilising money raised by the Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group alongside grants received from Aberdeenshire Council and donations from local businesses.

The working group still requires funding moving forward to assist with annual costs to power the cameras, insurance and permits.

So it is urging any local business groups, organisations or individuals who wish to support the town’s CCTV project to do so by getting in contact with Councillor Brian Topping – [email protected] – or Ricky Sheaffe-Greene – [email protected]

Mr Topping said: "I am delighted that our town’s CCTV system is up and running.

"The working group believes that it has already proven successful in bringing wrong-doers to justice and is a very helpful tool for Police Scotland in detecting crime and assisting courts in prosecuting cases."

Inspector Jennifer Cordiner, from Fraserburgh Police Station, added: "The CCTV cameras are extremely successful and are used on an almost daily basis to assist us in detecting crime, and hopefully in preventing and deterring it too.