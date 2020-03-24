Fury over bar that flouted closure order

A Fraserburgh bar owner has come under fire from several angles after he refused to close his establishment as ordered to by the government.

Following complaints from locals that the Kenyan Bar in Gallowhill Road was still open, the Herald understands police officers attended. However, despite a request to close, the owner refused.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping, chairman of the North Aberdeenshire Licensing Board, commented: “Given we are in the midst of a health crisis that is affecting the world, killing people indiscriminately, it is no surprise then that the government will want to take every step possible to get on top of the coronavirus.

“What I will say to any establishment who thinks it is acceptable to profit from remaining open and defying specific instructions to close, is that you will be dealt with in the severest way possible using every option to stop you from actively engaging in the selfish, disgraceful and quite unacceptable behaviour of placing the public at greater risk.

“It is shameful that some businesses see profiteering over health and act in such a crassly insensitive manner.

“And such individuals should be reminded of the fact that there will come a time when they will require to appear before a licensing board.”

A police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to the premises yesterday afternoon following a report that it had remained open.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, Police Scotland’s lead for coronavirus, said: “There has been an exceptionally high level of compliance across Scotland for entertainment venues to close, with thousands of premises shutting.

“However, I am aware that a small number of public houses are intent on defying this instruction and have indicated that they will remain open until legally ordered to close.

“This is absolutely reckless and endangers not only the lives of customers, but wider communities, in an extremely fast moving and unprecedented situation where both the health and safety of the nation is at stake.

“I have obtained further legal advice and Police Scotland will now instruct officers to serve emergency closure orders on any licensed premises which refuses to comply on the grounds of the threat posed to public safety. Officers are now visiting these premises today to have them closed.

“A compulsory closure under the Licensing Scotland Act remains in place for 24 hours but can be repeated as necessary. We will also report them to their relevant licensing board for further action to be considered.”

The Herald has contacted The Kenyan bar for comment.