Gray & Adams take top place in prestigious awards

ABERDEEN AND GRAMPIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NORTHERN STAR BUSINESS AWARDS 2022 AT TECA ABERDEEN

The prize was one of two trophies picked up by the family-owned Fraserburgh manufacturer, which employs 750 people and counts some of the UK’s biggest companies among its customers.

More than 700 people packed P&J Live for the Northern Stars, the region’s biggest business awards dinner, organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The glittering ceremony – held on April 22nd in association with Nucore Group - celebrated the exceptional accomplishments of organisations across the North-east of Scotland over the past year.

Other big winners on the night included CNR International (UK), Stork, ITC Hydraulic Services, CLAN, Sport Aberdeen, Balfour Beaty, Balmoral, Arnlea Systems, Stagecoach and QHSE Aberdeen.

Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Northern Star provides a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and across the length and breadth of our fantastic area.

Gray & Adams were the unanimous choice from the judges, who were impressed by the firm’s values, expansion, and innovation.

The company was founded 65 years ago in Fraserburgh and has grown to dominate the UK cold chain, from farm to fork, and supplies bespoke temperature-controlled vehicles to all major supermarkets.

Having won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation in 2020 for its double deck trailers, the business went on to move the whole industry towards a greener future.

In collaboration and partnership with Carrier Transicold, it brought the first ever fully electric trailer to UK roads - The Vector E-Cool – the industry’s only fully autonomous, all-electric refrigerated trailer system and uses a new energy recovery and storage system.