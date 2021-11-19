Great Days Out in Aberdeenshire are even better at reduced prices

Peterhead Prison Museum is one of the attractions participating in the VisitScotland discount scheme.

As part of the initiative, visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets to businesses participating in the Days Out Incentive Fund – up to 50 per cent off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting tourism recovery by providing a boost for visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities during the quieter winter months.

A dedicated Great Days Out in Scotland landing page on VisitScotland’s website will direct visitors to businesses participating in the incentive scheme, as well as showcase the vast range of paid and free visitor attractions, adrenaline-filled outdoor adventures and food and drink experiences on offer throughout the country during the winter.

Alex Geddes, operations manager at Peterhead Prison Museum, said: “I am delighted for the museum to be part of this amazing initiative.

“To support tourism businesses with such an imaginative scheme is appreciated by us all, and as we head into the traditional low season, I hope visitors will take up this offer and support local attractions.

“Our main purpose at the museum is to turn visitors’ moments into memories, so we look forward to seeing friends old and new over the winter to make this a reality."

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, added: “The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Our regional tourism and events sector needs the support of people living in Scotland.

“The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the region.