Have your say on Pennan plan consultation

The conservation area planning guidance consultation is now open

This consultation forms part of Aberdeenshire Council’s process of updating its supporting planning guidance for conservation areas across the region and there are no proposed changes to the designation of Pennan.

Comments are sought on the Plan which, when finalised, will provide concise guidance to property owners, agents, contractors and developers on policies which are used to assess proposed development within conservation areas, bringing it in line with other conservation areas across Aberdeenshire.

Paul Macari, Head of Planning and Economy, explained: “Unfortunately we had to put a hold on our previous consultation with the community of Pennan during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now we are very much looking forward to continuing those previous conversations.

“We are eager to receive feedback on the draft documents, as they will become an important tool in the planning and decision-making process for the preservation of Pennan now and in the future.”

A planned public event has been delayed for two years due to Covid.

However, a public drop-in event on June 23 between 3pm-7pm at Pennan Village Hall provide an opportunity for people to ask questions regarding the Pennan Conservation Area or provide comment on the Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan documents.