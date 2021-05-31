Ice cream giant refreshes new 'Majestic Aberdeenshire' tourism promotion

Mackie’s of Scotland marketing director Karin Hayhow and VisitAberdeenshire CEO Chris Foy with the new ice cream flavour ‘Majestic Aberdeenshire’. (Photo: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

It’s adopted the moniker ‘Majestic Aberdeenshire’ in the majority of its visitor and travel industry-facing promotions.

To celebrate, Mackie’s of Scotland has created a limited edition ‘Majestic Aberdeenshire’ ice cream flavour, available in Mackie’s 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen city centre.

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Now is the time to take bold, confident steps in what is already a crowded promotional space, as destinations across the UK and beyond compete for a share of pent-up demand from potential visitors.

“The sense Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire being Scotland at its most majestic goes without saying for those of us who live here, but importantly it is a concept that has tested well among our target audiences, reflecting an understanding of our incredible coastline and landscapes, unique architecture and world class food and drink.

“While we usually take a one-destination approach to promote the city and shire together, the branding can adapt to become ‘Majestic Aberdeen’ for any city-specific marketing activity.

“To complement the Majestic Aberdeenshire brand, we’re also launching a new advertising campaign called ‘Above and Beyond’ which confidently sums up the quality of the North-east visitor experience.”

The new ice cream flavour features Mackie’s of Scotland traditional ice cream, with a ripple of chocolate and hand-made butterscotch pieces with additional swirl of raspberry compote made with locally-sourced Castleton Farm berries.

The impressive history and heritage of Aberdeenshire is a major atrraction for visitors.

Mr Foy added: “We’ve collaborated with Mackie’s of Scotland on three successful marketing campaigns and VisitAberdeenshire is proud to work together with a fantastic brand with a rich heritage and provenance. We thank them for creating this delicious flavour in the Mackie’s 19.2 parlour for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Karin Hayhow, Marketing Director, Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “We’re very proud of our roots in the North-east of Scotland and were delighted to create a flavour to celebrate all that’s majestic about the place we call home.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Golf tourism is important to the area, which boasts many stunning courses.

Mountain biking is among the many activities being promoted in the area.

The food and drink offering in Aberdeenshire is world class.