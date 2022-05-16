It's all hands to the pumps as heritage centre builds back better than before

It was badly damaged in Storm Arwen, but the organisation says it may be down, but not out!

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre was torn apart by Storm Arwen in November when the entire roof was ripped off leaving a major part of the displays exposed to the elements.

Restoring and refurbishing the collection and the displays meant that cash was going to be needed due to the level of damage caused, and to help with that the organisation set up an online fundraising page.

To date this has raised an incredible £9,487 but more is needed if the professional manner in which the previous displays were exhibited are to be recreated.

And many local organisations have come to the fore. A magnificent donation from Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society of £1415 from the festive Pantomime exit collection boosted the coffers, while another young man is also doing his bit.

Jake Noble, 28, a serving soldier with the Black Watch, The 3rd Battalion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, has raised £582 so far and is running the Edinburgh Marathon on May 29 hoping to boost that total.

He told the Herald: I still live in the Broch and travel home as much as I can but I'm usually based in Fort George near Inverness.

“I'm immensely proud to be from the Broch, in particular Broadsea, and owe a lot to the people of town for the upbringing I had.

“History is an important aspect to the towns character and identity with the Heritage Centre being the corner stone of all that.

“The centre means a lot to my family as it holds the last working yole boat to leave the Broadsea shore which was donated at the time by my Great Uncle. The curators at Fraserburgh Heritage Centre have taken great care of it since.

“After seeing the damage caused by Storm Arwen I wanted to try and help whatever way I could. I thought raising funds by doing the Edinburgh Marathon would be a good way to give back.