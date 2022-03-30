Jobseekers in Fraserburgh on the autistic spectrum are to receive a better service

Better services for all autistic clients at Fraserburgh

Since the launch of the trial in October last year, the jobcentres have been testing an autism framework, designed in collaboration with NAS, to transform the service for people on the autistic spectrum to help them find, retain and progress in fulfilling work.

The framework helped to make jobcentres and employment opportunities more accessible through awareness videos, accessibility leaflets and training for work coaches, as well as introducing a quieter and calmer environment for autistic jobseekers.

Just 21.7% of working age people with autism are in employment, compared to 53.6% of all disabled people, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

In addition to Fraserburgh the UK Government is stepping up plans to get more jobcentres involved to make employment opportunities more accessible to those on the spectrum.

Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation at the National Autistic Society, said: