Keith Craighead recognised for his long service to Fraserburgh-based Gray and Adams
Employees of Fraserburgh-based Gray and Adams have built up a reputation for loyalty to the company.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:04 am
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 8:14 am
Many of the staff have been with the long-established, family-owned business for many years, and one of the latest to be recognised for his long service is Keith Craighead.
Keith, assistant line manager of the completions department, has been with Gray and Adams for quarter of a century.
To mark this achievement, he recently received a special award to mark his 25 years’ service to the company.
The presentation was made on behalf of the company by joint managing director James Gray, and was watched by a number of Keith’s colleagues.