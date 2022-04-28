Local charity Stella's Voice have been kept busier than ever recently.

They donated some bicycles to the Can-Do Community Recycling Project in Fraserburgh to help them in their work with people with disabilities
Heather Renton, of Can-Do said they were most grateful for the donation and looked forward to future partnership working.
Stella's Voice has increased its capacity to help across the North East with the addition of a zero emission, fully electric van.
The van was made possible in part due to funding received from the 'Vattenfall Unlock Our Future Fund'. Nickall Training kindly sponsored the signwriting on the van.
Mintlaw Academy recently dropped off a donation of over £500 to Stella's Voice. The money had been raised through a variety of activities in the school to help those who have fled Ukraine because of the war.