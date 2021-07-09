Make a day of it in Aberdeenshire and local support tourism

People in Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to make a day of it, explore their local area and help boost the tourism industry.

The initiative highlights new places to explore as well as showcasing the many acclaimed attractions and locations that bring visitors from the area.

The ‘Now is Your Time’ campaign will cover five themes, starting with a focus on days out before moving to short stays, city breaks, family gatherings and escape & connect experiences to benefit physical and mental wellbeing.

It is hoped the campaign will encourage people to discover what the North-east and the rest of Scotland has to offer, supporting the recovery of tourism in a safe and responsible way.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and events industry and we all have a part to play in helping it recover.

“With the first part of this new campaign we hope to share some of the experiences available locally and encourage people to get out and explore all the wonderful attractions and locations on our doorsteps.

"Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are home to some fantastic days out that suit all ages and interests, and now is the time to get out and enjoy them.

“The Scottish tourism and events industry needs the support of people living in Scotland – we’re asking everyone to support the sector by taking days out and considering a staycation.

"A day out can be anything from visiting an attraction, enjoying a meal with family and friends or exploring somewhere new.

“VisitScotland is focused on the recovery of the industry, building a destination and visitor experience which allows tourism and events to flourish now and in the future.

"We’ll continue to work with, and support, businesses to ensure we rebuild this vital part of Scotland’s economy.”

Locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire that offer exciting days out include:

• Aberdeen Art Gallery – reopened following its £34.6m redevelopment and boasting 22 exhibition and display galleries which feature digital interactives as well as traditional and contemporary art. The British Art Show starts its national tour at the gallery from 10 July to 10 October, and locally made crafts are available from the gallery’s new ‘Shop at the Top’.

• Old Aberdeen Heritage Trail – dive into the city’s past and discover the Cobbled Chanonry, Tillydrone Motte, the atmospheric Merchant Quarter and the Brig O Balgownie.

• The Deeside Way – a scenic 41-mile trail for walkers and cyclists from Aberdeen along the former Deeside Railway Line, to Ballater, in the Cairngorms National Park.

• Aberdeenshire Coastal Trail – Make the most of the Year of Coasts and Waters 2021 with this trail, spanning 165 miles from St Cyrus to Portsoy. This is a road trip along one of the country’s finest coastlines: sweeping seascapes from towering clifftops, pristine beaches, picturesque fishing villages and harbours, and more.