Marketing expert joins Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber's senior team

Ryan Chrichton is the Chamber’s new policy and marketing director.

Ryan Crighton joins the Chamber as policy and marketing director this month after seven years supporting the national expansion of law firm Aberdein Considine.

The 36-year-old – who is also a co-founder and director of Sovereign Grooming, a luxury barbering brand – is being recruited to promote the Chamber’s full suite of activities and develop new ways to communicate these to its 1,000+ members and the wider regional business community.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the Chamber, said: “Not only is Ryan a vastly experienced marketer and communicator, he has a very commercial mind-set and is an entrepreneur at heart – so I’m confident our members will see the benefits of working with and having him on their side.”

Ryan was headhunted by Aberdein Considine in 2014 and as director of marketing has trebled the firm’s online audience and driven a 10-fold increase in the digital leads.

Prior to joining Aberdein Considine, Ryan enjoyed a successful media career, starting at the Buchan Observer and then holding positions of chief reporter and latterly business editor at The Press & Journal. He was named Young Journalist of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards in 2009 and Business Journalist of the Year in 2014.

He has also been a director and board member at Aberdeen Inspired since 2018 and was elected as the organisation’s vice-chairman earlier this year.

Ryan said: “Over the past 17 years I have reported on, been a member of and worked alongside the AGCC in my various roles, and I have always been struck by how dedicated and passionate Russell and his team are about what they do.

“I’m looking forward to working with them to help Chamber members to do better business today, while helping create the economic conditions that will enable the future success of our region.