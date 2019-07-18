North-east's 'virtuoso' technical skills will provide net zero solutions claims MP

The North-east’s 'virtuoso' ability in oil and gas will play a major role in the UK’s green energy commitments, a local MP has claimed.

Gordon MP Colin Clark spoke following energy-focused meetings at both of the city’s universities.

Last month, the UK Government made a legal commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, making Britain the first major economy to do so.

Scottish Conservative Mr Clark met Professor Paul De Leeuw, director of Robert Gordon University’s Oil & Gas Institute, to discuss harnessing advanced North Sea technology to do so.

He then visited Aberdeen University to talk to a panel of experts about how to decarbonise the energy generated by the North Sea, including carbon capture, usage and storage.

Mr Clark commented: “The clear message today from Aberdeen University is that oil and gas have the solutions to meet net zero.

“Some 120,000 Scottish jobs are supported by the oil and gas industry which has the engineers, technology and capital to deliver net zero.

"Our network here has virtuoso ability in these fields which makes us a world leader.

“It is clear this is an industry that has to embrace change and has the academic support from both of Aberdeen’s universities.”