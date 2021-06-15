North East Scotland College showcases apprenticeship opportunities in renewables

The showcase will highlight the Modern Apprenticeship opportunities available in the renewables sector.

North East Scotland College and Vestas Wind Systems will host an online information session for anyone interested in finding out more about Modern Apprenticeship opportunities.

The one-hour session, from 6.30pm, will include presentations from the College and the company as well as a live question and answer section.

Duncan Abernethy, NESCol’s director of business development, said: “Renewables represent one of the region’s key growth sectors and we have already seen rapid growth in wind power in particular. To support this expansion it’s vital the North-east has a workforce equipped with the knowledge and skills unique to these emerging industries and there are fantastic options for those with an interest in early entry.

“Modern Apprenticeships are one of those opportunities and, together with employers, the College is moving forward at pace with exciting new programmes that will provide the foundation for long and rewarding careers.”

Wednesday’s event will be hosted on the Teams Live platform. Attendees can join via their browser or via the Teams app. Join the session by clicking here.

Andrew Wilson, Vesta’s service manager, said: “As a company we design, manufacture, install and service turbines across the world.