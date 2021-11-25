Ocean Winds volunteers remove half a tonne of rubbish from Fraserburgh beach

The Ocean Winds team who collected over half a tonne of rubbish from the beach in Fraserburgh.

Around 50 members of staff and their children spent the day on Fraserburgh beach, collecting litter, including plastic and masks, and clearing more than 1000m of coastline of over 590kg – more than half a tonne – of litter.

The clean-up was part of the company’s international ‘Protecting The Oceans’ initiative.

Ocean Winds, the lead developer of the 950MW Moray East Offshore Windfarm, whose operations and maintenance base recently opened at Fraserburgh Harbour, has joined with East Grampian Coastal Partnership to help them deliver its ‘Turning the Plastic Tide’ project.

The rubbish included nets, creel pots, a tyre, fire extinguisher and even a tent.

The rubbish collected from the beach included:

• 30 bags of small litter filled with polystyrene, plastic bottles, firework debris (associated with Guy Fawkes Night), and small fishing rope/net pieces, totalling 230kg

• Heavy items including three very large nets, two creel pots, two fish boxes, and a tyre and five oil drums, totalling 360kg.

• Unusual and interesting finds included a fire extinguisher, three welly boots, a fisherman’s overalls and a tent.

The Fraserburgh beach clean was Ocean Winds’ second ‘Protecting The Oceans’ event, the first being held in San Antolin in Spain last month. With this initative, Ocean Winds aims to raise awareness of the impacts of marine pollution.