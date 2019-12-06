Peterhead firm appoints new chairman

Laeso Fish, a subsidiary of Denmark’s Laeso Fiskeindustri, has appointed a new chairman together with senior executives from the parent company to its board in Scotland.

This move is to strengthen and support Laeso’s operation in the UK as the business is positioned to expand and to respond to the challenges of supply and marketing in more dynamic economic and environmental circumstances.

George Mackintosh is the new chairman of Laeso Fish Limited. George has worked in London, Hong Kong and Chicago and has traded in many countries as recognided by three Queen’s Awards for Export.

Born in Inverness, George’s farming family moved to Aberdeenshire and he attended Peterhead Academy.

He was until very recently the chairman of the CBI’s (Confederation of British Industry) SME (Small Medium-sized Enterprises) Council and is also an Associate and Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Edinburgh Business School.

Laeso Fish has grown significantly since investing in Peterhead in 1998, now employing nearly 100 people in its world-class processing and coldstore facilities. Noted for the quality of its langoustines and scallops, sales are made across Europe and Asia.

The general manager is Sandy McRobbie, well-known in Peterhead.

Group chairman Gregers Jacobsen said “We are delighted to have George chair our UK operation.”

George said: “I relish the challenge and opportunity to help steer Laeso Fish through interesting conditions ahead. I hope to help develop and expand new markets for Laeso’s uniquely high-quality shellfish products.”