Podcast series features people who make the seafood industry tick

People in the seafood industry are telling their Stories from the Sea; and inset, Clare MacDougall, Seafood Scotland's head of trade marketing.

Each month, journalists Pennie Latin and Dan Holland journey around the country to meet the people who make the seafood industry tick, learn more about the communities built around the sector and showcase the range of seafood Scotland has to offer.

In the first episode, Pennie Latin is joined by Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioner, George West, who shares his story as a fisherman, how the seafood community supports each other and why the industry is so important to Scotland’s economy.

Also featured is Loch Bay Restaurant’s chef Michael Smith, who makes his haddock dish recipe with Dan Holland, and food writer Ghillie Basan reveals what’s on offer in Scotland’s larder.

Episode one is the first of nine, with a new podcast released at the end of each month.

Covering topics from the importance of aquaculture to what makes chefs choose Scottish produce and everything in between, the podcast will dive into key areas of the industry and speak to those at its heart.

The series will also feature a range of the country’s chefs and producers who will unveil their secrets to selecting and cooking the best Scottish seafood.

Clare MacDougall, Head of Trade Marketing (Middle East, North America and UK) at Seafood Scotland, said: “Our seafood sector is truly special. From the generations of fisherman who have built it to the sheer variety of species – it’s a vital part of our economy.

“This podcast gives listeners insight into the people and places that make it so special. We learn more about their journeys, their passions, and the key role they play in producing such exceptional seafood that is prized around the globe.”

John Davidson, Strategy & External Relations Director of Scotland Food & Drink is featured in one of the upcoming podcasts.

He said: “This is a great platform to learn more about our industry, and enables us to share how important the seafood sector is for Scotland. It’s also a fantastic way to be discover new seafood dishes too!”