Police warning over theft from fishing boat in Fraserburgh

Police are appealing for information following a theft by shipbreaking incident - amidst fears the stolen goods could be dangerous.

The incident occurred at Balaclava Quay in Fraserburgh Harbour in the early hours of Wednesday, May 29.

A quantity of medication was taken from the vessel in the process by the sneak thief.

And the emphasis is not simply on finding the culprit but warning the public about the medicine that was snatched. This is amidst fears that it could fall into the wrong hands - and police believe that this is a distinct possiblity.

Enquiry Officer, PC Grant Ogston said, “This is a unique type of crime .

“We are looking for any witnesses to come forward who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the harbour in the early hours.

“ The medication that has been stolen is dangerous to those who do not require it or know how to properly administer it.

“ Should anyone be offered medication which they think may have been stolen, then I urge them to contact police as soon as possible. “

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident 679 of the 29th of May. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.