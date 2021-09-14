Record intake of apprentices by SSE Thermal at Peterhead Power Station

The first two of the 10 SSE Thermal apprentices recruited at Peterhead this year - Jude Junor and Chloe Corbett.

Working across a variety of business areas, the group join two other apprentices who began work at Peterhead at the beginning of the year.

All ten apprentices are due to start further education in September, with the majority based at North East Scotland College’s Fraserburgh campus. They will continue to blend formal education with practical work-based learning across a four-year Modern Apprenticeship programme.

As Scotland’s only major thermal power station, Peterhead provides critical flexibility to the electricity system, supporting increased penetration from renewable generation while maintaining security of supply.

Peterhead Power Station is looking at a low-carbon future.

Lee Gray, SSE Thermal’s station manager, said: “SSE Thermal has ambitious plans to develop a new carbon capture-equipped power station at Peterhead, which will create hundreds of low-carbon jobs through construction and operation, and this makes it a particularly exciting time for these new apprentices to be joining our business.

“We are committed to delivering a robust apprenticeship programme for each individual, giving them the opportunity to build their practical knowledge and experience. Upon completion of their programme, they will all be in a strong position to pursue careers within their desired industry, and hopefully some will be able to forge long-term careers here at Peterhead with SSE Thermal."

The two apprentices who joined in January are both from Peterhead – 18-year-old Chloe Corbett working as an Electrical Apprentice and Jude Junor, 17, working as a Mechanical Apprentice.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who recently met Chloe and Jude, said: “Creating opportunities for future generations is vital to the continued success of the region and I welcome SSE Thermal’s recruitment of ten new apprentices in 2021.