Score Trinidad exports talent globally

Score Trinidad commenced its Modern Apprenticeship programme in September 2014, and to-date has a total of 34 apprentices in the organisation.

The apprenticeship scheme is a training programme which was developed to give young persons the opportunity to work towards a Mechanical Engineering internationally recognised qualification, and earn while they learn.

The apprentices participate in a four-year training programme, which entails a combination of academic learning and intensive on the job training, which is tailored specifically to our specialised industry.

Score is a City and Guilds approved training centre and is also recognised by the Accreditation Council of Trinidad & Tobago. It has employees who were specially trained as assessors and internal verifiers, with the skills and ability to deliver the City and Guilds Mechanical Engineering Diplomas to apprentices in-house.

The firms recognises that company growth is dependent on the growth of its people.

Score is a learning organisation that invests in and develops people to maximise their potential which supports the goals of our business as a service provider.

The globally growing infrastructure of the business provides many diverse employment opportunities for employees worldwide, which facilitates the ongoing growth and development of team members.

Upon completion of the apprenticeship programme, the experience and knowledge that the apprentices gain place them in an advantageous position professionally to explore further opportunities at any other Score location, as the qualifications achieved are internationally recognised.

Score Trinidad is proud to say that in 2019, several opportunities were given to apprentices/employees to travel to some of Score’s locations abroad, in order to lend assistance through knowledge and expertise on some critical shut downs in Houston and Australia.

It is the first year that the international locations relied so heavily on a team of Trinidadians, and the experience was beneficial to all parties.

Score’s heavy investment in to the training and development of its employees is proving to be quite fruitful to not just Score Trinidad but to the Group as a whole and it stays committed to continuous improvement of employees so as to continue to provide professional opportunities to staff members, both at home and abroad.