Seafood sector launches bid to tap into food tourism market

People in the seafood sector are being invited to put forward their tourism ideas for a pilot programme.

Seafood Scotland has launched ‘Beyond the Boat’, a pilot which will see the trade body work with organisations to explore and support business diversification and to establish new tourism opportunities for the Scottish seafood industry.

The ambition is to inspire seafood organisations to exploit the huge growth in food tourism in Scotland. The programme will encourage seafood businesses to spread risk by diversifying into new and emerging sectors.

The organisation is ideally looking for seafood businesses with an idea that will provide an authentic or innovative experience; tell their story as an engaging and immersive experience; answer a question that customers regularly ask; and ultimately increase their revenue.

The Beyond the Boat campaign aims to make the most of tourism opportunities.

Selected projects will be championed by a dedicated Seafood Scotland mentor and a hand-picked cohort of leading Scottish business and tourism experts to impart specialist advice and guidance to help fast track their idea to fruition.

Donna Fordyce, Seafood Scotland chief executive, said: “We want to seek out seafood entrepreneurs that have been harbouring a nugget of an idea for business growth within the tourism sector, something that they haven’t had time or resource to explore before now. We will help them make that idea a reality.

“This programme is designed to help inspire and ignite seafood tourism; a market we know has huge potential and can be an area for growth for the Scottish seafood industry.”

Expected to run for six months, it is hoped that this initiative will provide real life exemplars of businesses embarking on a seafood tourism journey and bring these learnings to the wider seafood community.

Seafood Scotland is reaching out to the seafood industry, food groups and inshore fishery groups to hear all ideas for potential seafood tourism projects.