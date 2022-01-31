Shoppers at Fraserburgh's Tesco store are once again being asked to help

Tesco shoppers are being encouraged to support the campaign

Last year Tesco's ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1 million after customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their vital work to improve and save lives.

As the charities fight back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fraserburgh shoppers are once again being urged to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service tills between 31 January and 13 February.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Fraserburgh about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Trusted health information and advice will be shared with Tesco customers to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, thanked Tesco shoppers in Fraserburgh for their generosity, which will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.

She added: “The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. It is an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.On behalf of the Health Charity Partnership, Caro Evans, Director of Partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re delighted once again to be teaming up with Tesco to raise funds for research and for the vital support our charities provide.