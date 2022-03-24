SNP announce new candidate

(l to r) SNP candidate Seamus Logan with Cllr Charles Buchan.

Current SNP Councillor for Fraserburgh and District Charles Buchan has announced he will not be seeking re-election in May.

Cllr Buchan was previously employed as the Head of Physics at Fraserburgh Academy, and had taught there for 44 years before his election to Aberdeenshire Council back in 2012.

Commenting on his decision to step-down from his council duties, Cllr Buchan said: "It's been a great honour representing the people of Fraserburgh, Cairnbulg, Inverallochy, Rathen and Memsie for the last ten years.

"Some of the highlights of my service include the award of conservation area status to the town centre and the resulting inflow of public funds, the results of which are now coming to fruition; the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland choosing Fraserburgh as their northern hub; working with former Fisheries Minister Fergus Ewing MSP to raise the small boat mackerel quota; and my involvement in getting agreement for a new primary school for the town.

"Seamus is the perfect candidate for the ward , having gained so much professional experience in the health and social care sector during his time spent in Northern Ireland.

"I know he is keen to continue to devote himself to public service in this new role that he has chosen to follow."

"I am now looking forward to enjoying my retirement from public service and spending a bit more time with both friends and family.”

Commenting on his selection, Seamus Logan said: “Charles Buchan has been an excellent representative for his local communities and has done a power of work over the past ten years.

"I’m delighted to have been selected to stand for election in May. His are big boots to fill.

“My background in health and social services means I know how extremely important it is for large public bodies to be both responsive and accountable to the taxpayer and if elected I will look to ensure that Fraserburgh, Inverallochy, Cairnbulg, Rathen and Memsie get the standard of service from their local authority they rightly deserve.”

Seamus has spent most of his adult working life in the NHS and has more than 30 years worth of experience as not only a public servant in the health service, but the majority of this has been at a senior level planning and commissioning all health and social services required for large populations.

His last position prior to taking early retirement in 2008 was as the Regional Director for Northern Ireland.