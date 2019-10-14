SNP given assurances on Lunar staff

Following the announcement by Lunar Fishing that its Fraserburgh-based pelagic plant is to close, the SNP has secured assurances from management that all 43 jobs at the plant will be maintained at other Lunar facilities.

Lunar Fishing had stated that it intended to transfer the 43 Fraserburgh jobs to the company’s facilities at Peterhead.

However, since the news about the future of the Broch factory emerged just a few days ago, local politicians have been inundated with concerns from local residents that not all staff would have their jobs transferred and some would face redundancy or more unfavourable terms.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping and SNP Candidate for Banff & Buchan Paul Robertson have now sought and secured assurances from the management at Lunar that no redundancies have been made and that all 43 employees have been offered positions at the Lunar facilities in Peterhead.

Councillor Topping said: “I have been made aware of widespread concern across the town about the future of the people employed at Lunar’s Fraserburgh factory.

“I have spoken with the management at Lunar and I have been given assurances that every employee has now been offered continuing employment at the facilities in Peterhead and that no redundancies have been or are expected to be made.”

Mr Robertson added: “Councillor Topping and I have moved quickly to seek assurances that people’s jobs are safe.

“The priority now must be to attract a new buyer for what is a superb facility in a prime quayside location so that there will be a future for processing at the plant in Fraserburgh.”