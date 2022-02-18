Some homes in Fraserburgh sold for less than £20,000

Duke Street is one of the cheapest streets in Fraserburgh house sale price data.

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the AB43 postcode, Strichen, Robbies Road and Lonmay have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Fraserburgh include Cross Street, High Street and Broad Street.

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry deeds since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the AB43 postcode.

In Strichen, four properties sold for an average of £338,025.

Robbies Road, six properties sold for an average of £289,166 and in Lonmay three properties sold for an average of £288,333.

Some of the cheapest streets in the area included Cross Street where five properties sold for an average of £23,700, High Street, where eight properties sold for an average of £24,343 and Broad Street where four properties sold for an average of £34,500.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had more than three sales.