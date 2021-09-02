St Combs man's craft rum business is in good spirits

Fraser Graham, Cabezon Beverage’s marketing director, and David Smith, the company’s managing director.

Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Minister for Rural Affairs and Islands, visited Scottish craft rum producer, Cabezon Beverage in Royal Deeside, to talk about the company’s continued growth and how the government can support growing businesses as the country bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabezon Beverage was launched during lockdown in October 2020 by marketing director Fraser Graham, from St Combs, and managing director David Smith, from Aberdeen. Their flagship product, Ron Cabezon, is now stocked with the on and off trade, from Fraserburgh to St Ives.

Ms Gougeon’s visit last week included a tour of the distillery at Lost Loch Spirits in Aboyne, as well as a guide on production, an introduction to botanicals, new products coming to market and future growth plans.

Cabezon Beverage's flagship product, Ron Cabezon

David said: “I won’t pretend the first year in business has been easy, but we are really proud of how far we have come. We are now stocked in bars and shops across the UK and Spain with a customer base that is growing month on month.”

Fraser added: “It was fantastic to have Ms Gougeon visit us at the distillery. We are working hard ourselves, but it is comforting to know that the Scottish Government has faith in what we are doing and is providing support to ourselves and businesses all over the country as we come out the end of a very difficult 18 months.

"The rum scene in Scotland is evolving and becoming more accessible. The media in Scotland have also been great, helping get the message out there and showcase some of the great products Scotland has to offer.”

Ms Gougeon was impressed by Cabezon Beverage’s growth plans and achievements despite the challenges of the past year.

She added: “There is growing demand for Scottish rum and Cabezon Beverage are an innovative local business in the Scottish spirits sector.”