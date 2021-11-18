St Fergus terminal is vital for maintaining our own gas supply, says local MP

Around 25 per cent of the UK’s gas comes ashore at the St Fergus terminal.

The Banff and Buchan MP spoke of the significant role of the Aberdeenshire terminal, where 25 per cent of all UK gas comes ashore.

Mr Duguid welcomed the ongoing increase in UK renewable energy capacity, and acknowledged there will be a corresponding decline in gas demand and production over the coming years.

But he warned that allowing production to fall faster than demand would leave the UK even more dependent on foreign imports – putting energy supply and prices at risk.

Addressing UK energy minister Greg Hands, Mr Duguid said: “UK natural gas production has come down from about two thirds of UK demand in 2015 to less than half in the first quarter of this year. About 25 per cent of UK gas comes ashore at St Fergus in my constituency.

“Does my right honourable friend agree that while we see a welcome increase in UK renewable capacity and while reducing demand still exists, it is far preferable for us to source gas domestically rather than depend on foreign imports?”

Mr Hands replied that British gas production was always preferable over foreign imports. He said his Conservative colleague was right to mention the transition, adding: “I know how much he fights for his constituency and the huge variety of energy producers there.

“We were delighted earlier this year to agree the North Sea Transition Deal which I think will offer a fantastic future for his constituents and those right across North-east Scotland."

According to the Oil & Gas Authority, natural gas from the UK continental shelf has less than half the carbon footprint of that imported LNG.

Mr Duguid later added: “We’re not yet at a stage where renewable energy can entirely supply Britain’s electricity, transport and heating needs. Letting production fall faster than we can reduce demand risks leaving us increasingly dependent on other countries.