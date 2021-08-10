Stagecoach cuts and reduces some bus services in Aberdeenshire

Stagecoach Bluebird is making changes to timetables in Aberdeenshire, including the withdrawal of a number of services.

The changes to bus services will be effective from Monday, August 16, with updated timetables now available to download at stagecoachbus.com.

It says the majority of changes are as a result of changes to services operated on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

The services affected include the 51 from Ellon to New Pitsligo and the 271 Fraserburgh to Banff, which will no longer be operated by Stagecoach; and the 81 Boddam to Peterhead, whicyh will continue from Monday to Saturday, but there will be no Sunday service operated by Stagecoach.

There will be revised journey times for the 270 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo service and the 272 Fraserburgh to Banff service.

And there will be minor timetable changes to the X67/X68 between Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “While the changes from this Monday, August 16, do not affect our most popular bus services, these timetable revisions will affect some of the smaller communities across Aberdeenshire.

“I’m extremely proud of the way our team across Aberdeenshire and Moray has worked together to ensure that we can continue to deliver services in the most challenging of times.”