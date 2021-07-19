Still time for north east construction industry to enter this year's Trades Awards

The Trades Awards will once again be held online this year

The Trades Awards are organised by Aberdeen-based creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill and were launched in 2012 to reward and recognise individuals, teams, and businesses within the north east construction industry.

Now entering its ninth year, the awards ceremony invites free of charge applications from businesses across all disciplines within construction, and from sole traders right up to national construction businesses with a head office in the north east.

The 2021 event sees main award sponsor Stewart Milne Group return for the seventh consecutive year and supporting sponsor W M Donald.

Fourteen award categories are available to enter including ‘Apprentice of the Year’, ‘Tradesperson of the Year’, ‘Sustainability in Construction’ and ‘Construction Project of the Year’.

Mike Wilson, managing director at Mearns & Gill, said: “There has never been a more important time to celebrate the good people and projects within the construction industry.

"These organisations and individuals have faced adversity and challenges in abundance as a result of the pandemic, but have also led by example and were one of the first industries to return to trading after lockdown.”

The 2020 awards were initially postponed due to Covid-19, and took place in October as a live, online event.

This year’s ceremony will again take place on line this October, with organisers hoping finalists will be able to gather in smaller groups in board rooms, hotels and other venues, if government guidelines allow.

The virtual ceremony will see a roving reporter ‘drop in’ where possible to present physical awards to the deserving recipient.

The evening will be hosted by STV presenter Chris Harvey and former broadcast journalist and PR & media professional Pauline Fraser, who will be welcoming sponsors to a red-carpet cocktail bar for live interviews throughout the evening.