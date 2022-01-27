Strichen's Adziel Farm is shortlisted for Scotch Beef Farm of the Year

The finalists for the AgriScot Scotch Beef and Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year were announced last week, with all sharing a common enthusiasm to improve productivity and efficiency.

Included on the shortlist for the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year is Adziel Farm.

The awards, sponsored by Thorntons Solicitors and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), set out to reward Scottish farms which exemplify high standards in beef and sheep production.

Gillian, Jim and Irene Fowlie, of Adziel Farm. a finalist in the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year.

QMS Chair, Kate Rowell, said that the finalists all demonstrated a passion to produce high quality, sustainable Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI.

She said: “I’m always impressed by the calibre of applicants for both AgriScot awards and it was not an easy task to determine which farms go through to the next stage of judging.”

Adziel Farm, run by James, Irene and Gillian Fowlie, will be up against Durie Farms in Fife Drumbreddan Farm in Stranraer. The Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year award finalists come from Jedburgh, Pathhead and Yetholm.

The aim of the awards is to raise the profile of the dedication and stock management skills behind the production of Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI. Over the last month, assessors visited the finalists’ farms to learn more about each business and decide which will take home the titles at the awards ceremony on February 9.

AgriScot chairman Robert Neill said: “It is important that AgriScot showcases and rewards quality beef and sheep production in Scotland, and celebrate the people behind it, and we are delighted to recognise these finalists.”

Kenneth Mackay, a partner in the land and rural business team at Thorntons, added: “We are proud to be sponsors of both the Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year and Scotch Beef Farm of the Year awards. AgriScot is keen to recognise all elements of the agricultural sector and we are delighted to be able to help them achieve that goal.”

As well as receiving the coveted title, the winners will receive a £500 cheque as well as a £250 voucher to celebrate their success at a Scotch Beef Club restaurant.